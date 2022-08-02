India Vs West Indies: Why Is IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Delayed? BCCI Announces Revised Timing

Following the delayed start of the second T20I on Monday, India and West Indies have agreed to start the third T20I game at a later time on Tuesday. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed a revised start time of 9:30 p.m. IST for the third T20I in order to give players adequate time to rest and recover for their second game in two days. Earlier, the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies was delayed due to logistical issues concerning players' kits.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed a revised start time of 12pm (11am Jamaica/9:30pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday 2nd August. Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," CWI said in its statement.

The five-match series between India and West Indies is currently tied at 1-1. West Indies bounced back to win the second game by five wickets on Monday after suffering a humiliating loss in the first match last week. Obed McCoy played a crucial role with the ball in the second game as he picked six wickets for 17 runs in his quota of four overs. He was named the player of the match for his impressive bowling performance. In the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma had helped India win the match. The third T20I is slated to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts.

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

