India Vs West Indies: Why Is KL Rahul Not Playing 3rd ODI In Ahmedabad? Who Replaced Him?

The third and final ODI match between India and West Indies is currently underway at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India vice-captain KL Rahul is not part of the playing XI for the third ODI. Captain Rohit Sharma revealed during the toss that Rahul has been ruled out of the third match due to niggles. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the starting XI in place of KL Rahul. Dhawan missed out on the first two games due to a COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been left out of the playing XI for the third ODI. Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav have been handed an opportunity to play in place of Hooda and Chahal. All the rumours around Rishabh Pant now playing today's game have been quashed as Pant is part of the final XI for the third ODI. The rest of the line-up for India remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, West Indies have entered the third ODI with only one forced change, bringing Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein. Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the third ODI as well after missing out on the second match due to fitness concerns. Vice-captain Nicholas Pooran came for the toss, which he lost to Rohit, who elected to bat first. India are currently looking in trouble, having lost two back-to-back wickets in the fourth over.

India vs West Indies: Playing XIs

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies' playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach.

Image: PTI