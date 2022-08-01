India Vs West Indies: WI Vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News

Team India is all set to lock horns against West Indies in the 2nd T20I match of the ongoing five-match series on Monday, at Warner Park in St Kitts. Having earned an ecstatic 69-run victory in the 1st T20I, the Men In Blue head into the 2nd T20I eyeing a 2-0 lead. The Rohit Sharma-led team went on to score 190/6 in the first innings of the 1st T20I and later restricted the home side at 122/8 during the run chase.

WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Match Preview

India reached the high-scoring total riding on the back of a half-century by skipper Rohit Sharma, while Dinesh Karthik became the Player of the match for his unbeaten quickfire knock down the order. In the 2nd innings, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with the best figures of 2/22, while Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi also contributed with twin scalps. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja also made wicket-taking contributions for India.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be looking to better their performance in both batting and bowling departments in the 2nd T20I. In the previous match, Sharmarh Brooks was the top run scorer for the team with a knock of 20 runs, which sums up the disappointing batting show. Pacer Alzarri Joseph contributed with two wickets but failed to contain runs. Having said that, here's a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, playing XI news, and more interesting details about the 2nd T20I, which begins at 8 PM IST on Monday.

WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 team:

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer (vc), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing XI news

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips-

Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs in 44 balls in the 1st T20I, which certainly makes him one of the top-picked players in the fantasy teams.

Dinesh Karthik remained not-out on 41*runs off 19 balls in the 1st T20I.

Akeal Hosein returned with figures of 1/14 in 4 overs the 1st T20I.

Shimron Hetmyer will be expected to score runs in the 2nd T20I after getting dismissed on 14 in the 1st T20I.

Ravichandran Ashwin returned with 2/22 in 4 overs in the 1st T20I.

Arshdeep Singh took 2/24 in 4 overs in the 1st T20I.

(Image: @windiescricket/Instagram)