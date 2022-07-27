India Vs West Indies: Will KL Rahul Return To Playing XI In 1st T20? Who Could He Replace?

The Indian cricket team is currently touring the Caribbean Islands for a white-ball assignment against West Indies. Team India earned an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series by winning the first two matches and eye a 3-0 whitewash by winning the final ODI on Wednesday. While the ODI squad is being led by Shikhar Dhawan, members of the T20I squad like regular captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin arrived in Trinidad for the T20I series on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old cricket sensation KL Rahul was included in the T20I squad released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but was linked with reports claiming that he will miss the T20I series after testing positive for Covid-19. It was reported last week that KL had tested positive and had been sent into isolation. Although there are no updates about his participation in the T20I series, he might return to the playing XI for the T20I series if he recovers in time, before the 1st T20I gets underway on July 29.

Who will KL Rahul replace if he returns for the 1st T20I vs WI?

If KL makes a return to the Team India playing XI, he will be the eyeing the opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma, while Ishan Kishan is most likely to sacrifice his place. Ishan has not played so far in the ODI series and unfortunately could face the axe if Rahul makes a comeback. Given that Rahul opens the innings with Rohit, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav will be the next batter in, before Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya come out to bat.

It is pertinent to mention that KL Rahul has been out of action since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in late May. He was supposed to lead the Indian T20I squad against South Africa in June, but an injury saw him being ruled out. He then underwent a hernia operation in Germany and was rested for the ODI series against West Indies.

India vs West Indies T20I series: Full Schedule and Squad

IND vs WI 1st T20I: July 29 at Trinidad

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: August 1 at St Kitts

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: August 2 at St Kitts

IND vs WI 4th T20I: August 6 at Lauderhill, Florida

IND vs WI 5th T20I: August 7 at Lauderhill, Florida

India’s squad for 5 T20Is vs WI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

(Image: PTI)