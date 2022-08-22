India Vs Zimbabwe: Deepak Chahar Refuses To Appeal After Dismissing ZIM Batsman; WATCH

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Monday 'Mankaded' Zimbabwe's opening batter Innocent Kaia during the third and final ODI of their three-match series. The incident occurred in the opening over of the second innings after Chahar saw that Kaia was out of his crease at the non-striker's end. However, Chahar decided not to appeal the dismissal and carried on with his bowling, which netizens are hailing as an impressive display of the true 'Spirit of the Game.'

IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar's 'spirit of cricket' lauded

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows Chahar dislodging the stumps at the non-striker's end after seeing Kaia out of his crease. Here's the video of Chahar 'Mankading' Kaia in the third ODI on Monday. Netizens have flooded the comment section with messages appreciating Chahar for not appealing the dismissal. Some users were also reminded of Ravichandran Ashwin, who famously mankaded Jos Buttler in IPL 2019.

Deepak Chahar didn't Appeal on Mankad 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl — Keshav Bhardwaj 👀 (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022

Kaia was eventually dismissed in the next over of Chahar, who trapped him LBW for 6 off 9 balls. The on-field umpire had refused give Kaia out on the delivery but Indian skipper KL Rahul went upstairs and got the decision overturned. The wicket provided the first breakthrough to the Indian side, which is looking to register yet another clean sweep in Zimbabwe.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Batting first, India scored 289/8 in 50 overs courtesy of a century from Shubman Gill. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul contributed with scores of 40 and 30 runs, respectively while opening the innings. Ishan Kishan came in and scored 50 off 61 balls. Sanju Samson contributed with 15 off 13 balls. The rest of the Indian batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Brad Evens picked a five-wicket haul for Zimbabwe, while Victor Nyauchi and Luke Jongwe each scalped a wicket to their names. The hosts are currently trying to chase down the target of 290 runs. At the time of writing this copy, Zimbabwe are batting at 199/7 in 40 overs. Zimbabwe will be eager to win the third and final match to secure a consolation victory in the series, which India have already won by winning the first two games.

