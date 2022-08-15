India Vs Zimbabwe: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Telecast & Live Streaming Details

India are all set to play a three-match One-Day International series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. The series will be played in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. The Indian team will be captained by KL Rahul with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy. Regis Chakabva will lead the Zimbabwe side in the three-match series. The last time India played an ODI series against Zimbabwe was back in 2016. India won all the games that were part of the series.

India vs Zimbabwe: Live broadcast & streaming details

The live telecast of the ODI series between India and Zimbabwe will be carried on Sony Sports Network in India. The matches will be live broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. The live streaming of the series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The SonyLIV app can be accessed after paying a minimum subscription fee.

India vs Zimbabwe: Full schedule

All three ODIs between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The first match is scheduled to take place on August 18 followed by the second ODI on August 20. The third and final match of the series is slated to be played on August 22. All the games are scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. IST.

Sr. No. Match Day Date Time Venue 1 India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Thursday August 18 12:45 PM IST Harare Sports Club 2 India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Saturday August 20 12:45 PM IST Harare Sports Club 3 India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Monday August 22 12:45 PM IST Harare Sports Club

India vs Zimbabwe: Full squads

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe's squad for 3 ODIs: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (Captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

Image: AP/Twitter/ZimCrickettv

