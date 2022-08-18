After whitewashing West Indies in their previous series, Team India will be eyeing yet another dominating performance when they face Zimbabwe in Match 1 of the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul will lead the second string Indian side with the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series.

Youngsters will have a chance to prove their metal with T20 World Cup taking place in Australia later this year. KL Rahul who has been out of action due to injury will have an opportunity to get some runs under his belt before the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe also had a good series against Bangaladesh beating them 2-1 and they will be looking to repeat the performance and upset the Men in Blue. The series becomes very much important for the hosts who are facing race against time to secure a direct entry for the 50-over World Cup in India next year. Here's a look at India vs Zimbabwe1st ODI details and details about IND vs ZIM 1st ODI watch online.

Where will IND vs ZIM 1st ODI live match take place?

The first match of the India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be played at Harare Sports Club on Thursday, August 18.

When will INDIA vs ZIMBABWE 1st ODI match begin?

The IND vs ZIM 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 12:45 pm IST

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 1st ODI in India?

Fans who want to watch the first match between India and Zimbabwe can watch live action on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Zimbabwe live streaming?

Fans who are wondering about where to catch the live action online. The India vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 1st ODI in UK?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The IND vs ZIM match starts at 8:15 am BST.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 1st ODI in US?

Willow TV will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe first ODI in the United States. The match starts at 3:15 am EST.

India vs Zimbabwe squad details

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano