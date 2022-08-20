India Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE?

India began the Zimbabwe tour in a dominating fashion winning the first match by 10 wickets. The Indian bowlers looked sharp with Deepak Chahar making an impressive comeback with a three-wicket haul. The men in blue would want to carry the momentum from the first match and look to pocket the series. Zimbabwe on the other hand needs top order to fire. A couple of batsmen did get starts but failed to play long innings and take the team to a strong total. The home team will look to put up a better performance during the 2nd IND vs ZIM ODI match to keep the series alive. Here's a look at India vs Zimbabwe live streaming details and details about IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI watch online.

Where will IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI live match take place?

The 2nd IND vs ZIM ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, August 20.

When will IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI match begin?

The IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 12:45 pm IST

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI in India?

Fans who want to watch the second match between India and Zimbabwe can watch live action on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Zimbabwe live streaming?

Fans who are wondering about where to catch the live action online. The India vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI in UK?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The IND vs ZIM ODI match starts at 8:15 am BST.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI in US?

Willow TV will telecast India vs Zimbabwe second ODI in the United States. The match starts at 3:15 am EST.

India vs Zimbabwe squad details

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano