India Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI LIVE?

The second-string Indian team put up dominating performance against Zimbabwe in the second ODI to not only wrap up the series but also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI. After a dominating win in the first ODI, team India was made to fight hard for victory in the second ODI by Zimbabwe bowlers. Chasing 162 to win Team India lost five wickets before crossing the finish line easily.

Besides winning the first two matches of the ODI series, India has now 14 matches in a row against Zimbabwe. The men in blue have also won 12 matches in a row at Harare, which is the most matches won in a row in a single ground. The third and final ODI will be a chance for Men in Blue to record a series whitewash, while Zimbabwe will be playing for pride. Here's a look at India vs Zimbabwe live streaming details and details.

Where will IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI live match take place?

The IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22.

When will IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI match begin?

The IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 12:45 pm IST

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI in India?

Fans who want to watch the second match between India and Zimbabwe can watch live action on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI live streaming?

Fans who are wondering about where to catch the live action online. The IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI in UK?

India vs Zimbabwe's third ODI will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The IND vs ZIM ODI match starts at 8:15 am BST.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI in US?

Willow TV will telecast India vs Zimbabwe's third ODI in the United States. The match starts at 3:15 am EST.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI probable XI

India probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Zimbabwe probable XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava