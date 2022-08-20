India Vs Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson Does A MS Dhoni, Finishes Off In Style With Big Six; WATCH

The Indian Cricket Team on Saturday locked horns against Zimbabwe in the second One-Day International of their three-match series. India defeated Zimbabwe in the second match by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral contest. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson did an MS Dhoni as he finished the game in style by hitting a six to help India chase down 162 with 24 overs to spare.

Crowd chanted “Sanju Sanju” and Sanju finishes off in style with a six 🔥. #SanjuSamson #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/PE7bf6bURw — Roshmi 💗 (@cric_roshmi) August 20, 2022

Samson hit the six towards the long-on region off Innocent Kaia's bowling in the 26th over. Samson had come to bat in the 14th over after the dismissal of Shubman Gill. He forged a crucial partnership of 56 runs with Deepak Hooda to take India closer to the target. Hooda was eventually dismissed by Sikandar Raza in the 24th over. Samson took matters into his own hands and finished the game as top-scorer with an unbeaten 43 off 39 balls. Samson also took three catches from behind the stumps. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding effort.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

Earlier in the game, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and once again elected to field first. Indian bowlers performed exceptionally well to bowl Zimbabwe out for 161 runs in 38.1 overs. Sean Williams top scored for the home side as he hit 42 off 42 balls before being dismissed by Deepak Hooda. Ryan Burl remained unbeaten at 39 off 47 balls despite wickets falling in front of his eyes at the other end. The last batter was dismissed due to Burl's fault as he forced him to take two runs to remain on strike in the next over.

Shardul Thakur, who replaced Deepak Chahar in the playing XI, picked three wickets, while all the other bowlers took one wicket each to their names.

In the second innings, Zimbabwe picked two wickets in the powerplay in the form of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. While Rahul was dismissed Victor Nyauchi for 1 run. Dhawan was removed by Tanaka Chivanga for 33 off 21 balls. Shubman Gill scored 33 runs off 34 balls before being dismissed by Luke Jongwe. Ishan Kishan was then dismissed for 6 runs by Jongwe before Hooda and Samson forged an important partnership to rescue India from a possible collapse.

Image: ICC