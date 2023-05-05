India wheelchair squad to battle Bangladesh in T20 series; Somjeet Singh announced as skipper

Lucknow's Somjeet Singh will lead a 15-member Indian wheelchair cricket team that will take part in a three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Kolkata from May 7-9.

The Indian squad was selected based on performance in the national tournament held earlier this year as well as the camp organised by Wheelchair Cricket Association of India under the aegis of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI). The DCCI is now recognised by the BCCI.

"This series will give a lot of boost to wheelchair cricket in our country. Despite KKR's IPL match in Kolkata, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has extended its co-operation for the tournament," DCCI secretary Ravi Chauhan, who represents the association in BCCI, said.

The Team: Somjeet Singh (captain), Sandip Kundu, Sagar Gowda, Kabir Singh Veer Sandhu (wk), Sahil Dyed, R Santhosh, Shailesh Yadav, Umesh Kaushik, Jayan Alt, Ajay Yadav, Sukhwant Singh, Raja Babu, Prashant Singh, Sunil Rao.