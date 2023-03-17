India Will Have To Avoid Losing The 1st ODI Against Australia At Wankhede, Here's Why

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's team India is playing against Australia in the 1st ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Steve Smith is leading the Aussies in the absence of their regular skipper Pat Cummins and they have a lot to play far in the series opener. The Indian team led by Hardik Pandya will be eying another series victory and give a big boost to their preparations for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup that is set to be held in India this year.

Team India needs to win the first ODI vs Australia

The Indian team currently ranks number one in the ICC Men's Team ODI Rankings with 114 points and Australia sits right behind them with 112 points. If Team India loses the first ODI in Mumbai then they will lose the top spot in the rankings and will equal Australia's 113 points. As per ICC's rule, it will be the Aussies who will become number one as they had defeated Hardik Pandya's men in the first ODI.

Team India's ODI form off late

Team India's current form in white ball format has been great as they defeated Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. India are undefeated in the ODI format this year and have registered six consecutive victories (3 against New Zealand and 3 against Sri Lanka). The Indian team will now look to win the series against Australia as well and will be eying to win the 2023 ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be played on their home soil later this year.

If we get back to the first ODI between India and Australia, visitors have been bundled out in the first innings at a score of 188 as the Indian seamers didn't give any chance to the Australian bowlers to stay at the crease. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets a piece and broke the back of Australia's batting lineup.

The visitors were invited by Team India captain Hardik Pandya to bat first. Australia didn't have a good start as they lost opener Travis Head for five runs. Australian batsmen Mitchell Marsh and skipper Steve Smith looked to balance the Australian innings for some time and started attacking the Indian bowlers.

The Australian batters didn't last long as Hardik Pandya removed Steve Smith off a blinder grabbed by KL Rahul. After this, the Australian team faced a batting collapse and the whole team was bundled for a score of 188.