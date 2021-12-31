India Win Record-extending 8th U19 Asia Cup; Thump Sri Lanka By 9 Wickets In Final

India's U-19 team defeated Sri Lanka's U-19 team by nine wickets on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift a record-extending eighth ACC U-19 Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue chased down the meagre target of 102 runs in just 21.3 overs after the match was reduced to 38 overs per side due to rain.

Having batted first, Sri Lanka only managed to score 106 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the 38 overs that they played. The top order failed to deliver with the bat as other than Sadisha Rajapaksa's contribution of 14 runs, none of the other top seven batters managed to get to double figures.

Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo and Matheesha Pathirana contributed with cameos of 15, 19 and 14 runs, respectively. Vicky Ostwal was the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as he picked up three wickets, while Kaushal Tambe contributed with two scalps.

In response, India's top order proved too strong for the Sri Lankan bowlers to defend the target. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi smacked 56 runs off 67 deliveries, an innings that included seven boundaries. He was supported well by Shaik Rasheed, who hit 31 runs off 49 balls to help India get over the line.

Because of this victory, India won a record-extending eighth Asia Cup in the nine years that the competition has been played in. With Pakistan and India's 2012 final in Malaysia ending in a nail-biting tie, the cup was shared on that occasion. However, the only time when India has failed to win the trophy was in 2017 when Afghanistan defeated Pakistan to win their maiden U-19 Asia Cup.