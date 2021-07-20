India Wins Series Against Sri Lanka As Deepak Chahar Stars In Thrilling 2nd ODI Chase

Team India's limited-overs squad on Tuesday held their nerves to defeat Sri Lanka and clinched the ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in a tricky run-chase of 276. Deepak Chahar's heroic knock of unbeaten 69 runs supported by vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a time when India was under immense pressure helped India to seal the series. This is Team India's ninth consecutive bilateral series win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar weaved a partnership of 83 off 87 for the 8th wicket.

Sri Lanka give India an early scare; Shaw & Ishan Kishan flatter to deceive

Team India's start was not up to the mark as Sri Lanka started well with the ball and took early wickets of opener Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan. While Prithvi Shaw was bowled on 13, Ishan Kishan chopped onto his stumps when he was on 1.

As compared to the first ODI, Sri Lanka showcased some fightback as they were able to put pressure on India from the start. However, Team India's batting order crumbled down when leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Krunal Pandya.

When India was losing wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey started their counter-attack. However, Manish Pandey's fortune went against him when he was on the non-striker end. Suryakumar Yadav hit a straight drive, however, it tickled Shanak's fingers and hit straight to the stumps put an end to dangerous-looking Manish Pandey's innings.

Suryakumar Yadav carried to play his natural game and hit his first half-century. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged LBW when he tried to defend Sandakan. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed on 53 runs in 44 balls with the help of 6 boundaries. Krunal Pandya also played a crucial knock of 35 runs. However, it was Deepak Chahar's hard-fought innings at the end supported by vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar which made the difference.

Chahal-led Indian bowling line-up restricts Sri Lanka to 275/9

In the first innings, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal led India's decent effort with the ball as a self-destructing Sri Lanka slipped to 275 for nine in the second ODI. Pretty much like the series opener, most of the Sri Lankan batsmen got starts but failed to capitalise after the hosts opted to bat.

Avishka Fernando (50 off 71) and Charith Asalanka (65 off 68) struck fine half-centuries but the home team wasn't disciplined enough to post an imposing total. Chamika Karunaratne (44 not out off 33) came up with another timely cameo to take the team past 270.

Chahal (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers while pacers Deepak Chahar (2/53) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) too got wickets primarily due to profligacy of the home team batsmen. Openers Fernando (50 off 71) and Minod Bhanuka (36 off 42) took Sri Lanka to 59 for loss in the first 10 overs.

The momentum shifted India's way drastically after Chahal removed Minod and Bhanuka Rajapaksa off successive balls in the 14th over. In Minod's case, it was a soft dismissal as the well set southpaw charged down the wicket and flicked an eventual full toss straight to Manish Pandey at mid-wicket.

The next one from Chahal was a beauty which held its line to a take faint outside edge of Rajapaksa's bat and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan managed to clutch onto the catch. Sri Lanka, who are among the worst performing teams in the middle overs, struggled again in the crucial stage of the game. They took 97 balls to take find their next boundary after the eight over.

From 77 for no loss in the 14th over, Sri Lanka slipped to 134 for four in the 28th over. Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka tried to resurrect the innings but their 38-run stand ended with the captain falling to a flatter one from Chahal.

Chahar took his second wicket with a perfect knuckle ball that crashed through Wanindu Hasaranga's defences. Asalanka played some bold strokes alongside Karunaratne to give the innings some impetus towards the end. Asalanka got to his maiden fifty with a lofted boundary over extra cover off Kuldeep Yadav before sweeping the left-arm wrist spinner for another four in the same over.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)