Last Updated:

India Wins Thomas Cup 2022: 'What A Day For Indian Badminton', Exults Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated the India men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup 2022 tournament after defeating Indonesia by 3-0 on Sunday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sachin Tendulkar

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/@bwfmedia


Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening and congratulated the India men's badminton team for scripting history by winning the Thomas Cup 2022. India defeated the 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 and picked their maiden Thomas Cup title in its 73-year history. Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their matches on Sunday and took India to glory. 

Congratulating the team on Twitter, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer tweeted, “Historic moment for all Indians! What a day for Indian Badminton. Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special message for the India men's badminton team

Alongside reactions from the sporting world, the Indian team also received a special phone call from Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. 

In a video shared on Twitter by the Prime Minister, he could be heard speaking to the Indian squad through a phone call. “A special interaction with our badminton champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud,” PM Modi wrote while sharing the video. The team also received a reward for their historic feat as Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the winning team will be awarded a cash prize of INR 1 crore.

READ | Watch: Goosebumps all over as Indian team chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after Thomas Cup win

“The Indian badminton team creates history by winning Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years. I announce a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the Indian badminton team on the behalf of myself and the sports ministry: Union Minister @ianuragthakur,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) wrote on Twitter. 

READ | Taapsee Pannu lauds rumoured beau & coach Mathias Boe post India's historic Thomas Cup win

Watch Anurag Thakur announcing the massive reward:

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur also tweeted about the same and said, “As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its 1st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!”.

India achieved the historic feat after defeating multiple-time champions Indonesia, Denmark, and Malaysia. India made their way into the final of the Thomas Cup 2022 after winning 3-2 against Denmark in the semi-final on Friday. On Thursday, India claimed a 3-2 victory over Malaysia to seal a semi-final berth.

READ | WATCH: PM Modi dials Indian badminton team after groundbreaking win at Thomas Cup 2022
READ | Thomas Cup triumph: A collective show made up of individual brilliance
READ | India is proud of champions: Prez Kovind on badminton team's victory at Thomas Cup
Tags: Sachin Tendulkar, Thomas Cup, Lakshya Sen
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com