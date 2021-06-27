India Women To Start White-ball Campaign Against England With 2022 WC In Sight

After a competitive draw in the one-off Test match early this month, India Women are all set to take on their English counterparts in the first of three one-day internationals, starting June 27. The series comes as practice for the Indian women's national team ahead of the 2022 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in New Zealand. England Women are defending champions of the 50-over ICC World Cup and a white-ball series against the best will definitely provide the Indian women's team a clear sight about their own standing in the world ahead of the marquee event.

The first ODI match between England Women and India Women is expected to start at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Bristol Cricket Ground, where the one-off Test between the two sides had taken place earlier this month. India captain Mithali Raj has said that the team will be taking the ODI series against England as preparation for the 2022 Women's World Cup. The 38-year-old veteran, while speaking to the press, said players are looking to bat with a positive approach and have been working on fielding as well.

'Practice ahead of 2022 WC'

The ODI series for India Women comes after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the South African women's team in March, where the Mithali Raj-led side lost to visitors 4-1. The biggest eye-opener for the Indian side was their ability to post big totals against the visiting Protea side. South African women's team easily chased down every target Mithali Raj and her girls set for them. However, Mithali understands that the series against England is going to be a different ball game altogether as the conditions will be different in the United Kingdom than they were in India.

Mithali, who recently marked 22 years in international cricket, also praised newcomer Shafali Verma following the latter's impressive Test debut against England. Mithali said she would like Verma to be consistent with her attacking form of play and as a captain, she is encouraging the young batter to play the way she enjoys playing. Mithali also acknowledged 2022 WC in New Zealand, saying the conditions there are far more batting-friendly than England.

India's Test & ODI squad:



Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti, Jemimah, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, A. Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 14, 2021

(Image Credit: BCCI)

