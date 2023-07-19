India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Stream: How Can We Watch IND W Vs BAN W 2nd ODI?

Indian women's cricket team will aim to level the series when they take on the Bangladesh women's in the second ODI match. The Indian team had to digest their first-ever defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI and need to come up with a response in the next game. After posting a paltry 152, Marufa Akter ran through the Indian batting lineup to set up a historic win against the hosts. The onus will be on Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to gain a solid momentum in the second match.

3 things you need to know

Indian women's team won the T20I series 2-1

This was India's first-ever defeat against Bangladesh

Indian team is scheduled to play a three game ODI series against Bangladesh

IND-W vs BAN-W Tv channel and live streaming details

Where will the Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI be played?

The IND vs BAN 2nd ODI will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When will Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI begin?

The Bangladesh women vs India Women 1st ODI will begin from 9 AM IST onwards on Wednesday, July 19

Where to watch the BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI match live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI live by tuning in to the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India. The match will start at 9 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch the BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI match live in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI live by tuning in to the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket.

Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI: What do the squads look like?

India Women Full Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (C), Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun