India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

India Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, February 24. The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup live game will be played at the WACA in Perth. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women game will commence at 4:30 PM (IST).

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: IN W vs BD W Live Streaming, where to watch India vs Bangladesh live

The IN W vs BD W channel will be the Star Sports Network for the broadcast of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match. The match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. You can also catch the IN W vs BD W live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. For India Women vs Bangladesh Women live score, updates and highlights, you can log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Preview

India Women registered a thrilling victory in the tournament opener against hosts Australia by 17 runs. They are brimming with confidence after defeating the defending champions. Poonam Yadav was the architect of the stunning victory with her bowling figures of 4 for 19. The Women in Blue would love to carry their glorious form forward in the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup live game, which will consolidate their position in the semi-finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will like to start their campaign on a winning note in the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup live game. They might not be the favourites but they have come out on top in the last two matches against India including a game in 2018 Asia Cup. Overall, India have a 9-2 lead over Bangladesh.

IN W vs BD W Live Streaming: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

IN W vs BD W Live Streaming: Bangladesh Women Squad

Salma Khatun (Captain), Shamima Sultana (Wicket-keeper), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun

