India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs BAN On TV And Online

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will walk on the ground against Bangladesh to win the three-match ODI series. The Women in Blue made a comeback in the series after defeating the hosts in the second ODI by 108 runs. Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues showcased a brilliant all-round performance and played an innings of 86 runs with the bat and also ended the match with figures of 4/3 in 3.1 overs with the ball.

3 things you need to know

Team India lost the first ODI against Bangladesh by 40 runs (DLS)

The third IND W vs BAN W ODI will be played on July 22, 2023

The Indian women's cricket team won the three-match T20I series by 2-1

When and Where will the third ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

(The Indian women's cricket team celebrate after winning the second ODI against Bangladesh / Image: BCCI Women/Twitter)

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The match will begin from 09:00 AM IST.

How can the cricket fans in India can watch and stream India vs Bangladesh third ODI match?

Unfortunately, no television channel will be broadcasting the India vs Bangladesh match in India. Instead, the match will be live-streamed on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel and will start at 09:00 AM IST.

How can the cricket fans in Bangladesh watch and stream India vs Bangladesh third ODI?

The cricket fans in Bangladesh will have to tune in to the YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket to watch India vs Bangladesh third ODI. The match will start at 11:30 AM BDT.

INDW vs BAN W: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (Captain), Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun