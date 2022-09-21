India Women Vs England Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, And H2H

The India women vs England women, three-match ODI series kicked off on Sunday with a seven-wicket win for the visiting Indian team. A 91-run knock by Smriti Mandhana and a stunning half-century by Harmanpreet Kaur made India successfully chase down the target of 228 runs set by England in the first innings. The Women in Blue now head into the second ODI at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, England, in a bid to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Fans can expect to witness many exciting player battles during the game, including the duel between Mandhana and Sophie Ecclestone. At the same time, the battle between Amy Jones and Jhulan Goswami will also be awaited by the fans. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST after the coin toss takes place at 5:00 PM IST.

India Women vs England Women: Head-to-head stats in ODIs

Matches played - 70

India won - 32

England won - 40

No results - 2

India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Predictions

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Wicketkeepers: Yastik Bhatia

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Davidson-Richards, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Meghna Singh

India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

India Women vs England Women: Full Squads

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Tips