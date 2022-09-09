India Women Vs England Women: Full Schedule, Squad, Preview, Match Timings, Live Streaming

Quick links:
After winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on England in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series featuring two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at the full India women vs England women schedule and the IND W vs ENG W live streaming details.
|Match No.
|Date
|Location
|1st T20I
|Saturday, September 10, 2022
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|2nd T20I
|Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|County Ground, Derby
|3rd T20I
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|County Ground, Bristol
|1st ODI
|Sunday, September 18, 2022
|County Ground, Hove
|2nd ODI
|Wednesday, September 21, 2022
|St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|3rd ODI
|Saturday, September 24, 2022
|Lord's, London
India women's cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), K.P. Navgire
England: Nat Sciver (Captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.
India women's cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues
England: TBA
Fans in India wondering how to watch the IND W vs ENG W series live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Those fans unable to watch the matches can continue to track the live scores and updates of the series on the official social media handles of both teams.
As for the India women vs England women live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.