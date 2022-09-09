India Women Vs England Women: Full Schedule, Squad, Preview, Match Timings, Live Streaming

After winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on England in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series featuring two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at the full India women vs England women schedule and the IND W vs ENG W live streaming details.

India women vs England women schedule

Match No. Date Location 1st T20I Saturday, September 10, 2022 Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 2nd T20I Tuesday, September 13, 2022 County Ground, Derby 3rd T20I Thursday, September 15, 2022 County Ground, Bristol 1st ODI Sunday, September 18, 2022 County Ground, Hove 2nd ODI Wednesday, September 21, 2022 St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury 3rd ODI Saturday, September 24, 2022 Lord's, London

India women vs England women T20I squads

India women's cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), K.P. Navgire

England: Nat Sciver (Captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India women vs England women ODI squads

India women's cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

England: TBA

How to watch IND W vs ENG W live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the IND W vs ENG W series live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Those fans unable to watch the matches can continue to track the live scores and updates of the series on the official social media handles of both teams.

IND W vs ENG W live streaming details

As for the India women vs England women live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.