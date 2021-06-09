India Women Vs England Women: Heather Knight To Lead, Nat Sciver To Be Deputy For Test

With just a week to go, both the England Cricket Board and the BCCI have announced the highly anticipated squads for the historic India women vs England women one-off Test beginning on June 16. With Women's Test cricket becoming a rarity, this will be a momentous occasion for both sides. As it brings the veterans a chance to pass on their knowledge and skills and further their legacy in the sport, it will give the youngsters a chance to live out and appreciate a legacy that has taken years of hard work and sacrifice to build. Here are the final IND-W vs ENG-W Test squads for both teams.

India and England announce squads for one-off Test

There were no surprises as the India women squad for the Test match vs England was announced, with veteran leader Mithali Raj being handed the reins and Harmanpreet Kaur named her deputy. Of the entire young team, Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the only ones who have played tests in the double digits. Kaur, Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav have all played at least one test each, against either England or South Africa in 2014. Indian won both Tests.

Meanwhile, England have also announced an expansive, 17-member squad for the test series. Usual skipper Heather Knight will be the captain while allrounder Nat Sciver has been given the vice-captain's hat. The squad will also include youngster Emily Arlott, who is fresh off a hat-trick in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Tash Farrant. According to the official ECB media release, "It’s expected the squad will be trimmed ahead of the Test match to allow non-selected players to play in the next round of the RHF Trophy".

India women vs England women date

The IND-W vs ENG-W Test is scheduled to begin on June 16 from the County Ground, Bristol. Unlike men's test matches, this encounter will be a four-day affair, ending on June 19. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM UK time). The telecast and live stream details for the match have not been revealed yet.

England Women squad vs India Women

Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

India Women squad for Test match vs England

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

