India Women Vs England Women Live Stream: How To Watch EN-W Vs IN-W Women's T20 WC Match

The Indian Women's cricket team will take on England in their third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Team India under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur has been performing really well in the tournament. Team India's batting lineup includes big names like Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur. The batting has been one of the real positive aspects for Team India so far in the tournament.

Talking about England, the team under the captaincy of Heather Knight are at the top of the table in group 2 and they have defeated West Indies and Ireland respectively in their two matches. Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone have been one of England's top performers.

If we talk about Team India, they have also been in good form and are still unbeaten in the tournament. Team India had beaten West Indies and Pakistan convincingly in their last two matches and they will be high with confidence while facing England.

When and where will India women vs England women be played?

The India Women and England Women match will be played at the St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth on 18th February 2023.

When and where to watch India women vs England women in India?

We can watch the India Women and England Women match in India on the Star Sports Network and the match will start at 06:30 pm IST.

How to watch live stream of India women vs England women in India?

We can watch the India Women and England Women match in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar and the match will start from 06:30 pm IST.

When and where to watch India women vs England women match in the UK?

We can watch the India Women and England Women match in India on the Sky Sports Network and the match will start from 01:30 pm BST on 18th February.

When and where to watch the India women vs England women match in the US?

We can watch the India Women and England Women match in India on the ESPN+ and the match will start from 08:30 am EST on 18th February.

When and where can we stream India (W) vs England (W) match in the UK?

We can watch the India Women and England Women match in the UK on the Sky Go app and the match will start from 01:30 pm BST.

When and where can we stream India (W) vs England (W) match in the US?

We can watch the India Women and England Women match in the US on icc.tv and the match will start from 08:30 am EST.