India Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W Vs ENG-W 3rd T20I LIVE?

India Women and England Women are all set to lock horns against each other in the third game of their three-match T20I series on Friday. England won the first match by 9 wickets before India made a strong comeback to register a victory in the second game by 8 wickets to level the series at 1-1. Both teams will be eager to win the third T20I in order to take the series home.

Where is the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match taking place?

The 3rd T20I between India Women and England Women will be played at the County Ground in Bristol, England.

When will the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match begin?

The 3rd T20I between India Women and England Women is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, September 15.

How to watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I in India?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and England Women will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India Women and England Women will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women vs England Women: Playing XIs

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (C), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

India Women vs England Women: Full Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), K.P. Navgire.

England Women: Nat Sciver (Captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyat.

Image: Twitter/BCCI