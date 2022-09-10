India Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE?

The three-match T20I series between India women’s cricket team and England women’s will kick off with the 1st T20I on Saturday night in Durham. Team India heads into the series on the back of the silver medal-winning performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. On the other hand, England women finished fourth in CWG 2022 after losing to New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

The India women tour of England 2022 will feature both teams locking horns in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. While the T20I series concludes on September 15, the ODI series is scheduled to start on September 18. The tour will conclude on September 24 with the final ODI match.

Where is the India Women vs England Women match taking place?

The 1st T20I between India Women and England Women will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham.

When will the India Women vs England Women match begin?

The 1st T20I between India Women and England Women is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 10.

How to watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women in India?

The India Women vs England Women, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of India Women vs England Women in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on the SonyLIV app.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (C), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

IND-W vs ENG-W three-match T20I Series: Full Squads

India women's cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), K.P. Navgire

England women's cricket team: Nat Sciver (Captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyat