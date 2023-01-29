The inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on January 29, Sunday. Shafali Verma-led India U-19 women’s team will face England U-19 women’s in the summit clash, eyeing to clinch the glory. India qualified for the final after beating New Zealand U-19 women’s by eight wickets on Friday, while England earned a 3-run victory over Australia to advance.

India vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat heads into the final as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 292 runs in six innings at an average of 146.00. Fans can expect to witness a high-voltage contest on Sunday as England captain Grace Scivens is the second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs, while Indian skipper Shafali follows next with 157 runs. On the bowling front, Hannah Baker and Parshavi Chopra have grabbed nine wickets each for their respective teams.

Heading into the much anticipated India U-19 Women vs England U-19 Women, T20 World Cup final, here’s a look at where and where to watch the match.

When to watch the India women vs England women, U19 T20 World Cup final?

India women vs England women, ICC U19 T20 World Cup is slated to start at 5:15 PM IST/ 8:15 AM BST/ 3:15 AM ET/ 10:15 AM SAST/ 12:15 PM GST on Sunday.

Where to watch the live telecast India women vs England women, U19 T20 World Cup final in India?

Fans can watch the U-19 T20 World Cup final on the DD network.

Where to watch the live streaming India women vs England women, U19 T20 World Cup final in India?

Indian fans can watch the live stream of the India women vs England women U19 T20 World Cup final on Fancode.

Where to watch the India women vs England women, U19 T20 World Cup final live in US?

Interested fans in the US can watch the match on Willow TV and ESPN+.

Where to watch the India women vs England women, U19 T20 World Cup final live in UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can tune into Sky Sports for the broadcast of the match.

Where to watch the India women vs England women, U19 T20 World Cup final live in South Africa?

Fans from the host nation, South Africa can watch the final live on Supersport.