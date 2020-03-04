India Women Vs England Women World T20 Semi-final Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

India Women will lock horns with England Women in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, March 5. The India Women vs England Women live game will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The India Women vs England Women game will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here are the other IN W vs EN W live streaming, IN W vs EN W live scores and other match details.

Also Read: Tackling Poonam Yadav Will Be Key Against India: England Skipper Heather Knight

India Women vs England Women: Where to watch IN W vs EN W live streaming?

The IN W vs EN W live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV.

India Women vs England Women: Where to get IN W vs EN W live scores?

For IN W vs EN W live scores, you can log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

India Women vs England Women: Where to watch IN W vs EN W live telecast in India?

The IN W vs EN W live telecast in India will be shown on the Star Sports Network. The India Women vs England Women live match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English.

Also Read: Shafali Has Brought Happiness And Positivity To Indian Team: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

IN W vs EN W live streaming: India Women vs England Women Preview

India Women have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far and will like to carry the winning momentum in the semi-final. They play their last league match against Sri Lanka Women which they comfortably won by 7 wickets. Young sensation Shafali Verma is the leading run-getter for the side in the tournament.

The opener has so far scored 161 runs and will look to continue her good form with the bat. Poonam Yadav currently leads the wicket-takers list with 9 wickets and will be a big threat to England in the semi-final.

Also Read: Mark Boucher Sets Deadline For 'free Agent' AB De Villiers' Return, Asks Him To Do This

On the other hand, England Women finished second in their group with 3 wins and one loss in the tournament. England played their final league match against West Indies Women, which they comfortably won by 46 runs. Skipper Heather Knight is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 193 runs and will look to carry on their good form against India Women. The bowling department is led by Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole, who have 8 wickets in the tournament so far.

Also Read: SA Vs AUS Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report And 2nd ODI Match Preview

India Women vs England Women live: Here's how the India Women squad looks like

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

India Women vs England Women live: Here's how England Women Squad looks like

Heather Knight (captain), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers