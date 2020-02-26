India Women Vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report, Weather Forecast At Junction Oval Melbourne

The upcoming fifth Group A match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and New Zealand Women. The match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 27. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the pitch and weather report for the India Women vs New Zealand Women game.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: Match Preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. India Women won their first two Group A games, defeating Australia Women and Bangladesh Women by 17 and 18 runs respectively. Meanwhile, New Zealand Women also won their opening game, defeating Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: Squad Updates

India Women vs New Zealand Women: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: New Zealand Women Squad

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: IN W vs NZ W Weather Report

The weather conditions suggest cloudy skies during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 22°C. The IN W vs NZ W weather report, therefore, predicts pleasant weather for the India Women vs New Zealand women game.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: IN W vs NZ W Pitch Report

As evident from the recently concluded tri-series between Australia, India and England, the Junction Oval pitch is decent for batting. In all women’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 145. Due to cloudy weather conditions, swing could become a deciding factor in the game.

✅ Two wins from two

✅ The two highest totals of the tournament so far



