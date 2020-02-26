India Women Vs New Zealand Women: Toss Stats Ahead Of Their T20 World Cup Game

India Women are scheduled to face New Zealand Women on February 27 in the fifth Group A game of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST.

India Women vs New Zealand Women toss: Stats

Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women have won the toss just once in their last five T20I matches. However, India have won three of those five matches and two of those wins have come in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, New Zealand Women team have won the toss on four occasions in their last five completed matches. They have won four of those matches with their most recent win coming against Sri Lanka Women in their opening Group A game.

India Women vs New Zealand Women toss: Toss factor as per playing conditions

As evident from the recently concluded tri-series between Australia, India and England, the Junction Oval pitch is decent for batting. In all the women’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 145. Due to cloudy weather conditions, swing might become a deciding factor in the game. Judging by the recent results at the venue, expect the captain to win the toss and bat first.

India Women vs New Zealand Women toss: Match timings

The toss for the upcoming match will be conducted at 9:00 AM IST. The match will then commence at 9:30 AM IST. The first innings will conclude at 11:00 AM IST and the two teams will break for a 20-minute interval. The players will step back into the field for the run chase at 11:20 AM IST.

India Women vs New Zealand Women toss: Squad updates

India Women vs New Zealand Women Toss: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Toss: New Zealand Women Squad

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Match Details

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST and will be played on February 27. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For India Women vs New Zealand Women live score, updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

