India Women Vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI Live Stream, Lucknow Pitch And Weather Report

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the second ODI match of the South Africa Women's tour of India. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 9, 2021. Here are the India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming details, the India Women vs South Africa Women schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🚨 RESULT | #MomentumProteas WIN BY 8 WICKETS



A batting masterclass by Lizelle Lee (83*) and Laura Wolvaardt (80) saw the #MomentumProteas ease to a comprehensive victory over @BCCIWomen



📲 Exclusive content https://t.co/dkp7jWOoWJ#INDvSA #AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/Qf3sp3AbrC — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 7, 2021

India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI preview

The Indian Women's team's long hiatus from cricket - both domestic and international - became quite apparent after their massive 8-wicket loss to the South Africa Women. Playing their first bilateral series since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March 2020, the Indian Women put up a great fight but came up fairly short as they tried to get this series off to a good start. Batting first, the Indian top-order fell cheaply. Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur made 50 and 40 respectively to anchor the Indian innings but were let down as all but Deepti Sharma failed to put up more than 20 runs.

Chasing 177, South Africa needed just 40.1 overs to take the 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. Youngsters Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt put up brilliant scores of 83* and 80 respectively as the visitors took control of the series. Jhulan Goswami proved to be the best bowler for India as she picked up two wickets. The Indian Women will hope to balance out the series in this match while the Proteas will hope to keep up their winning white-ball streak.

India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming details

The India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India Women vs South Africa Women series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India Women vs South Africa Women live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the 1st India Women vs South Africa Women ODI, we can expect this game to be a fairly high scoring one with a par score of 200-210. The pitch is expected to help batters and bowlers, with pacers and spinners both getting something off it. Accuweather predicts a maximum temperature of 35°C, a humidity of 27% and some cloud cover.

