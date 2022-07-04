India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Stream: How To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W 2nd ODI In India?

The India women’s cricket team is all set to clash against the Sri Lanka women’s team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday. The Indian women head into the 2nd ODI on the back of a four-wicket win in the series opener on Friday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down a target of 172 runs set by the hosts in the 1st ODI within 38 overs and continued their winning run in the tour.

When will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd ODI take place?

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI is taking place on Monday, July 4, 2022, from 10 AM IST onwards.

Where will the IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI be played?

India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd ODI is taking place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Which TV channel will telecast India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd ODI in India?

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI will be telecasted on the DD Sports channel in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd ODI in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be available on FanCode.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma's efforts led India to victory in the 1st ODI

Skipper Harmanpreet scored a maximum of 44 runs in the 1st ODI, while youngster Shafali Verma played a knock of 35 runs in 40 balls. Harleen Deol contributed with 34 runs in 40 balls, while Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh made headlines for returning with figures of 3/25 and 3/29 respectively for India. On the other hand, Nilakshi de Silva scored 43 runs in 63 balls for the hosts, followed by knocks of 37 runs and 28 runs respectively by Hasini Parera and Harshitha Madavi.

Inoka Ranaweera picked up four wickets for Sri Lanka women in the 1st ODI

In the second innings, Inoka Ranaweera picked up the maximum of four wickets for Sri Lanka, while Oshadi Ranasinghe chipped in with two wickets, but failed to defend the target. Having said that, the India women will be now eyeing a 2-0 lead in the ODI series, before playing the 3rd ODI on July 7. It is pertinent to mention that the India women started their tour of Sri Lanka by earning a 3-0 whitewash against the Lankans in the three-match T20I series.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram)