India Women Vs West Indies Women: Live Streaming, Playing XI, Team News, Date, Time, Venue

The Indian Women in Blue will take on West Indies in the third match of the ongoing Women's Tri-Series in South Africa. While the Indian women's team will be high on confidence with the win over the hosts South Africa. The Women in Maroon are not in the best of forms after suffering defeat in their first match.

Team India in the last missed the services of their captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Thakur, Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar. Opener Smriti Mandhana had led the side in the last match. Team India had a lack of depth in the batting line-up but debutant Amanjot Kaur's knock and her partnership with all-rounder Deepti Sharma proved to be game-changing for the Indian women.

Talking about the West Indies, the team lacked stability in the middle order in their last match. The middle order was not able to channel the top order's momentum and the bowling too let them down. Therefore, West Indies will be reworking their plans before their match against India.

India women vs West Indies women: Predicted playing XI

India Women:

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

West Indies Women:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams (wk), Chedean Nation, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack

Where will the IND-W vs Windies-W take place?

The match will be played at Buffalo Park, East London.

Where to watch India women vs West Indies women match on TV and online?

The match will start at 10:30 pm in the night and will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar and the Star Sports Network.

India women vs West Indies women: Prediction

If we predict who will win the match, Team India look firm-favourites to win the match and Smriti Mandhana can be the standout performer of the match. Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply in the last match against South Africa therefore, she will look to score in this match. Smriti also played a few good knocks against Australia last month and she would be looking to repeat a similar performance in the match.

The tri-series, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup that is going to happen next month in South Africa, is very important for the Women in Blue.