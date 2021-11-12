India Women's Cricket Team To Play Limited-overs Series Vs NZ Ahead Of World Cup 2022

The Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on their New Zealand counterparts in a white-ball series scheduled to be played ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The six-match series comprising of five ODIs and one T20I will be held between February 9 and February 24 in New Zealand. The series will act as final preparation for the Women in Blue ahead of the marquee ICC event, which is also slated to be held in New Zealand between March and April next year.

The series will kickstart with a one-off T20 international between the two sides before they move on to clash in the five ODIs. The T20I game will take place at McLean Park in Napier on February 9 followed by a 50-over game at the same venue. The next two ODIs will be played at Saxton Oval in Nelson on February 14 and February 16, respectively. The final two ODIs are slated to be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown on February 22 and February 24.

The bilateral series between New Zealand Women and Indian Women will be both teams' first international assignment in 2022. After the series is over, both sides will begin their preparation for the Women's World Cup 2022. The ICC event was originally scheduled to take place in 2021; however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first time in 22 years that New Zealand will host the ICC Women's World Cup.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Fixtures

1st T20I - February 9 (Napier)

1st ODI - February 11 (Napier)

2nd ODI - February 14 (Nelson)

3rd ODI - February 16 (Nelson)

4th ODI - February 22 (Queenstown)

5th ODI - February 24 (Queenstown)

Image: PTI/IPL