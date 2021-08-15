India Women's Star Deepti Sharma Rings Bell On Day 4 At Lord's To Start Proceedings

Indian women's team cricketer Deepti Sharma rang the bell at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Day 4 of the second Test match between India and England. Sharma has become the second Indian to do the honours in the ongoing match at Lord's after former India legend Farokh Engineer, who rang the bell on Day 3. Sharma rang the bell for five minutes to mark the start of play on Day 4. Former English women's cricketer had opened the proceeding on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord's followed by ex-England captain Andrew Strauss, who rung the bell on Day 2 with children who had benefitted from his cancer foundation.

Sharma is currently competing in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, representing London Spirit, who play their home games at Lord's. Sharma has contributed to her team's success with the bat and the ball in The Hundred, scoring 77 runs and picking up eight wickets in six innings. Sharma struck an unbeaten 34 runs and removed two players for 10 runs in London Spirit's recent triumph over Manchester Originals. London Spirit is currently ranked sixth in the eight-team competition with six points under its name.

India vs England 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match between India and England is concerned, the game is hung in a balance at the moment with both teams standing eye-to-eye after the conclusion of two innings. India posted 364 runs under a typical English seamer-friendly condition after being summoned by the England captain to bat first on Day 1 of the second Test. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma forged a crucial 100-run partnership at the top to provide India with a solid start. KL Rahul went on to score 129 runs off 250 balls. Sharma was dismissed for 83 off 145 balls.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to contribute to the team's total as they were removed by James Anderson for 9 and 1 respectively. Virat Kohli appeared to be struggling again but despite that, he managed to score 42 off 103 balls and also forged a partnership with KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 37 and 40 runs respectively. In reply, England posted 391 runs on the board, courtesy of Root's 180 not out off 321 balls. Jonny Bairstow scored a half-century, while Rory Burns was dismissed for 49. India has started its second innings on Day 4.

Image: Lord's/Twitter

