India Women’s Tour Of Australia: Check Out The Fixtures & Schedule For The Upcoming Series

The fixtures for the upcoming India women’s tour of Australia is out with the matches taking place in Queensland due to COVID-induced lockdowns and border closures in New South Wales and Victoria. Both the Indian team and any Australian players based in NSW or Victoria will begin a two-week quarantine period in Brisbane on Monday.

Venues for India vs Australia matches shifted

The series opener will be the first time the two sides will meet since facing each other in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final. The three-match ODI series will begin on 21 September and will be played in Mackay. The day-night Test, starting 30 September, will be played on the Gold Coast.

Three T20Is will be played at the same venue from 7 to 10 October to wrap up the campaign. The India squad flew out on Sunday afternoon and will reach Brisbane via Dubai, after which they will serve a 14-day hard quarantine that ends on 13 September. After finishing their quarantine period, the Indian team will have a practice match in Brisbane on 18 September. Team India will be led by Mithali Raj in ODI series and one-off Test match, while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team in the T20I series. Meg Lanning will lead the Australian team for the India series.

The upcoming day-night Pink ball Test match between India and Australia will be the first for the Indian women's team and skipper Mithali Raj believes it will be a different experience and that her team will not go into the game with a fixed mindset. In a virtual press conference, she said:

“The Test match in Australia will be slightly different because we will be playing with the pink ball under lights. The experience will be different because we have never played with the pink ball under lights before. I'm sure the girls are following the men's Test in England, where the momentum changes in the longer format. The way we play is how the situation is on the ground, how the game unfolds on a particular day, in a particular session. We don't go in with a set mindset. It's all about how we apply ourselves at that moment."

India women’s tour of Australia full schedule

ODIs

21 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

24 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day-Night)

26 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

Test

30 September – 3 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Day-Night)

T20Is

7 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

9 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

10 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)