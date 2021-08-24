India Women's Tour Of Australia: Squads Announced For One-off Test, ODI And T20I Series

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India Women’s squads for India’s upcoming tour of Australia. The tour starts on September 29, with the three-match ODI series, followed by the one-off Test match. The T20I series will be starting towards the end of the tour on October 7. Mithali Raj will be leading the squad for the historic day-night Test and the three-match ODI series. On the other hand, the T20I squad will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

In the squads for India’s tour of Australia, many big names with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Jhulan Goswami have retained their places. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana finds a place in the pink-ball Test and ODI squad after impressing everyone during the tour of England. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will don the gloves for the Women in blue in the T20I series, with Renuka Singh Thakur and Yastike Bhatia joining as the new faces.

The Indian Women will play their first-ever day-night Test at the WACA stadium in Perth from September 30 till October 3. In their last test match against England in June this year, the Indian women played their hearts out and ended the match with a draw. Young gun Shafali Verma became the player of the match by scoring 96 runs in the first innings at a strike rate of 63.15 and 63 runs in the second innings with an impressive strike rate of 75.90.

Squads for India Women’s tour of Australia

India Women’s team for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s team for T20 Internationals: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

(Image Source: PTI)