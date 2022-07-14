Indian Batter Robin Uthappa Blessed With A Baby Girl, Names Her Trinity Thea

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal welcomed a new member into their family as they were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. The batter shared the news and announced the baby's name on his official Instagram account. Trinity Thea is the name given by the couple to their newborn child. The couple had announced that they were expecting a child in March this year and had also shared some pictures on social media.

The Chennai Super Kings batter penned a heartfelt note for his daughter on Instagram, where he said that he and his wife are "grateful" to her for choosing them as her parents. The former Team India star also shared a picture with his newborn daughter. The photo also featured Uthappa's wife and son. Uthappa married Sheethal Goutham in March 2016 and was blessed with a boy Neale Nolan in 2017.

"With hearts that are full we'd love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," Uthappa wrote on Instagram.

Uthappa's career

Uthappa was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, where he represented the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The athlete had joined CSK ahead of IPL 2021 and was one of the key players for the side in their season-winning campaign. The 36-year-old played an impressive knock in the final of IPL 2021 to help CSK lift their fourth title.

Uthappa, however, witnessed an average performance in IPL 2022, scoring just 230 runs in 12 matches, which came at an average of 20.91 and with a strike rate of 134.50. He scored just two half-centuries in the recently-concluded season, one of which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium on April 12.

As far as Uthappa's international career is concerned, the right-handed batter has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20I for India from 2006 to 2015. He has scored 934 runs in the 50-over format and 249 runs in the shortest version of the game. Uthappa played his last international match against Zimbabwe in July 2015.