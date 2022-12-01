Indian Coach Reveals Reason Behind Constant Backing Of Rishabh Pant; 'Not Too Long Ago...'

Team India’s interim coach for India vs New Zealand series, VVS Laxman revealed his views on the constant backing of Rishabh Pant in India’s white-ball squad. India’s white-ball tour of New Zealand 2022 concluded with the home side clinching a 1-0 win in the ODI series, after two out of the three ODIs were abandoned due to rain. Youngster Pant was one of the biggest talking points about the series, as he received constant opportunities in the Indian playing XI despite his poor batting form.

‘It's important to back him’: VVS Laxman on Rishabh Pant

Despite being a superstar for India in red-ball cricket, Pant has underperformed in the short formats in 2022. Fans have criticised the Men In Blue for leaving out players like Sanju Samson while backing Pant on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, speaking to Prime Video during the recently concluded series, India’s interim coach Laxman explained why the 25-year-old has received the management’s constant backing.

“Pant has been doing well at no.4, not too long ago he scored an important century at Old Trafford and it's important to back him,” Laxman explained. Pant hit his maiden ODI century while representing India in the ODI series in England, earlier this year. He hit an unbeaten knock of 125 runs in 113 balls, as India went on to win the game at Old Trafford, Manchester by five wickets with 47 balls remaining.

Rishabh Pant loses cool over comparison of his records across formats

It is pertinent to mention that Pant recently lost his cool on Harsha Bhogle after the cricket pundit compared Rishabh’s record in Test cricket to his white-ball records. “I asked a question to Viru (Virender Sehwag) many years ago, I will ask it to you today. Looking at you, it seems like you would have a special touch in white-ball cricket, but your Test record is the best,” Bhogle enquired. Replying to Bhogle on Prime Video’s broadcast, the Delhi Capitals skipper said, “Sir records are just numbers according to me. Even my white-ball records are not so bad."

While Harsha clarified that he is only speaking about the comparison, the wicketkeeper further added, “Comparisons karna toh apne life ka part hi nahi hai. Abhi mein 24-25 ka hu, Comparison karna hai toh ap, jab mein 32-33 ka ho jaunga tab karna. Usse pehle toh koi logic nahi hai mere liye. (Comparisons are not a part of my life. I am 24-25 years old now, if you want to compare, do it when I am 32-33. It doesn’t make any sense to compare before that)."