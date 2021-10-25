"Indian Cricket Is Growing": BCCI Pres Sourav Ganguly Lauds Addition Of 2 New IPL Teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced two new franchises for the Indian Premier League (IPL), making the lucrative tournament a 10-team affair. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new cities added to the IPL roster of teams for the 2022 edition. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded the sale of the two new teams, saying it will benefit Indian cricket massively. Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla said the two new IPL teams will be a "great value addition" for the Indian cricket board and world cricket.

"We're extremely happy that Indian cricket is growing forward. That is what is important for us. We look at Indian cricket and that's what our job is. The more Indian cricket prosperous, the better it is," Ganguly said on the addition of two new IPL teams in a press briefing.

"For BCCI & the cricket world, the addition of two new IPL teams -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- is a great value addition. It is a great achievement for us. UP got its first team & Ahmedabad also got a team, they've the best stadium," BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said in a briefing.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, "It is a momentous day for all of us and I formally welcome RPSG Ventures Ltd. and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. into the IPL fold. We had promised that IPL will be bigger and better from the 15th season and with Lucknow and Ahmedabad, we will take the league to different parts of India. The IPL has established gold standards for leagues across the world and remains a premium event on the sporting calendar as it has grown rapidly in a short span.

Shah elaborated on the numerous challenges posed by COVID-19, and said, "the 13th and 14th seasons were completed, and the bids prove that interested parties have faith in BCCI and its hosting capabilities. I am thrilled for the people of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as the long wait is over and they will now have their own IPL team. My best wishes to the two new teams."

Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said, The level of interest among the interested parties prove that IPL is among the most sought-after sporting leagues in the world. We had bids from different parts of the world and from parties with diverse portfolios wanting to make a foray into the world of sports. I extend my heartiest congratulations to RPSG Ventures Ltd. and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. for securing the rights to operate the two teams. We had a wonderful 14th season and the 2022 season will see a new beginning.

New IPL teams

Adani Group, Manchester United owners and other contenders were eventually outbid by Sanjiv Goenka and CVC Capital Partners, who have now successfully secured the bid for the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, respectively. According to reports, Sanjiv Goenka won the Lucknow franchise after putting in a bid of Rs. 7,090 crore, while CVC Capital Partners won Ahmedabad for Rs. 5,625 crore.

This is not the first time that the IPL will have 10 teams competing for the trophy. The last time IPL comprised 10 teams was back in 2011 when Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the competition. Both teams were suspended by 2013 and the league returned to being an 8-team tournament.

Image: AP/PTI