Indian Cricket Legend VVS Laxman Names One India Player Who Is 'living Upto His Promise'

VVS Laxman was evidently content with Team India's performance against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Monday, the series culminated with the score line of 2-1, and thereby India reached the final of the World Test Championship. Following India's successful campaign to reach the final, India's batting legend VVS Laxman along with many individuals from the cricketing world left a congratulatory message for India and also named a player who is living up to the expectations.

With the last match ending in a draw and New Zealand getting the win over Sri Lanka by 2 wickets, India have booked their ticket to the final of WTC, scheduled to be played from June 7, at The Oval. It would be the second time in as many occasions that India have registered their slot, and thus, the well-wishers of Indian cricket were delighted and many of them expressed their joy on social media. VVS Laxman, who keenly follows Indian Cricket took to Twitter to express his views on the victory. Laxman highlighted Virat's composure to score big hundred, Axar's batting prowess, and Jadeja, Ashwin's class. With these players, he also wrote Shubman Gill's name and termed him as the player who is "living upto his promise."

VVS Laxman content with Team India

"Many congratulations Team India for qualifying for the finals of the #WorldTestChampionship . Was wonderful to see Virat’s composure, Shubhman living upto his promise, Axar contributing throughout the series with the bat and Jaddu & Ashwin showing their class. Well deserved @BCCI"

With the impact he has brought in all three formats, many experts share the same opinion as Laxman and have earmarked Shubman Gill as the player who has the capability to shoulder Indian cricket and deliver on a consistent basis.About the future, with a place in the final, India would now play Australia in the 3-match ODI series, starting from March 17. Following that the players will join their respective franchises to participate in a two-month-long IPL that starts on March 31, 2023. Thus, in Test cricket, India would now straightway enter the Oval to lock horns with Australia in the WTC final. The final would be a huge opportunity for India to end the ICC trophy drought and clinch the WTC mace for the first time.