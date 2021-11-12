'Indian Cricket Team Like Brazilian Football Team': Ravi Shastri To Arnab Goswami

Days after stepping down as Team India's cricket coach, ace cricketer Ravi Shastri spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. During the interview, he compared the Indian cricket team with the Brazilian football team, based on its popularity across the globe and monetary success.

The Indian cricket team is like a Brazilian football team, says Shastri

The former Team India coach said, "The Indian cricket team is like the Brazilian football team. They are a band of rockstars who travel around the world. Wherever they go, they pull crowd. If you look at the money that comes to the game because of the Indian cricket team, it is unreal. 80 percent of the sponsorship in this ICC event has come from India. It is because of the brand of cricket you play as well. If you keep loosing, then it will have an affect. Then people have the right dive deep and see what went wrong, only then that can be cleaned up. But when a spoke has not broken, why are you trying to manufacture something?"

Furthermore, Shastri also said that Cricket being worshipped like religion is the reason behind the criticism faced by the Indian team. He said that the team must not fall prey to the critics who took ‘pens and guns’ after the poor T20 World Cup performance. "In India, Cricket is a religion. You win 5 games and then when you lose, pistols and pens come out, and sometimes it's acidic. You just got to take it on the chin. We won so much, people weren't used to us losing," he said.

The Brazilian football team had over the decades come to be synonymous with playing the beautiful game in its most beautiful form. With an unprecedented 5 World Cups, the Selecao as they're known were famed for their Samba style of football, boasting a plethora of great players across generations.

Pele, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of the 20th century, was part of 3 World Cup successes, with the baton later passing to the likes of Romario and Ronaldo (Fenomeno) who led Brazil to triumph in USA 1994 and South Korea-Japan 2002. While the team continues to boast good players, the footballing styles of European nations have caught up in recent years, with Spain introducing the world to Tiki-Taka and Germany destroying Brazil on home soil in an almost tragic 7-1 semi-final humbling that caused the entire nation to go into mourning and introspection in 2014. Still, the sight of the famous Yellow and Blue entering World Cup pitches holding each others' hands is a sight considered almost sacred for the deep reverence it evokes in the minds of football fans, one of the most poignant symbols of the game.

Shastri backs opting for a young team

The former Indian cricketer didn’t hold back any guns while commenting on the various criticism he faced. Slamming the criticism on selecting a young team, he said that many didn’t understand the potential the Indian team’s youngsters carried. "This was a young team in transition over the last seven years. Many in the media didn't know the potential of this team. I said that this was the greatest team and knew what I said and they lived up to it. They (media) called my statements bold and bombastic. I have taken the bullet for seven years," he said.