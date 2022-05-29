Indian Cricket Team's Super Fan Sudhir Kumar Visits MS Dhoni's House; See Pics

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's huge fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary met former Team India skipper MS Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi. Kumar took to social media and shared images of the visit on Sunday.

He stated that he visited the Chennai Super Kings Captain's home often, but this was his first visit in a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also seemed to have clicked a selfie with 'Mahi's father.

The fan became extremely famous for visiting almost every match that India competed in when Tendulkar was still in the team. He was known for his bodypaint in Indian tricolours with the Master Blaster's name and jersey number, and haircut in the shape of the Indian map. He flaunted the haircut during this visit too, but showed love for Team India by wearing their practice uniform.

Sudhir Kumar shares pictures of visiting MS Dhoni

Got a chance to come again to Mahi bhai's house, keep coming every year but did not come for a few years due to corona.@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/1nkwOw5rSH — Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (@Sudhirsachinfan) May 29, 2022

MS Dhoni's IPL 2022 season ended prematurely

Despite being one of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League history, MS Dhoni's campaign with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended prematurely after the team could just manage four victories all season. The skipper had handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja before the start of the tournament, and took leadership again after a run of just two wins in eight matches. CSK finished ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with just eight points, level on points with five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who finished last because of an inferior net run rate.

Other than leading Team India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni also replicated a similar success in franchise cricket. He is the second-most successful captain in IPL history, having led CSK to four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), only one behind Rohit Sharma. And to add to that, Dhoni has also led the Chennai Super Kings to two Champions League T20 titles.

After a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign, MS Dhoni fans will hope that the legendary Team Indian skipper can lead CSK to another triumph next season. Ahead of CSK's final league game against the Rajasthan Royals this season, Dhoni confirmed that he would return next year. The 40-year-old is keen on playing the IPL next season because he believes "it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai."