Four Days After Retirement, Manoj Tiwary Decides To Take A U-turn And Continue Playing

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who announced his retirement from all forms of the sport four days ago, will reportedly take back his decision. Tiwary is all set to take his retirement back and resume cricket for his domestic team - Bengal. The 37-year-old had taken to his official social media handle to share the news of his retirement with his fans and followers last week. However, it now appears that Tiwary wants to continue playing the sport for at least one more season.

Manoj Tiwary does a retirement U-turn

Manoj Tiwary announced his retirement via social media on August 8. He took to his official Instagram handle to share a lengthy retirement post, where he thanked his friends and family. However, Tiwary seems to have taken his retirement back as per RevSportz report.

"Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been by my side throughout," Tiwary had written in his retirement post on Instagram.

Tiwary started his journey in first-class cricket by debuting for Bengal in the 2004-2005 season. Swiftly ascending the ranks, his remarkable performances in domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy and the Duleep Trophy seized the attention of Indian selectors, who gave him an opportunity to display his talent at the international level.

His maiden appearance on the international stage for India occurred in an ODI against Australia in February 2008. However, Tiwary's exposure to the highest level of cricket remained scattered as he did not get regular chances. Tiwary scored his first international century against the West Indies in 2011, his best for India.

Meanwhile, Tiwary sustained a high level of performance in domestic cricket, assuming the captaincy of Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and accumulating nearly 10,000 runs at an average of 48.56. His journey also included representation in several franchises within the Indian Premier League (IPL), including Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiants.

