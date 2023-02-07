Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Provides Heartfelt Take On Life After His Scary Car Accident

Rishabh Pant has provided an update on his health since his horrific car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December last year. The wicketkeeper posted a story on his official Instagram handle captioning it, "Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air will feel blessed." The Delhi Capitals cricketer has been recovering in the hospital and this is his second update on social media.

Rishabh Pant provides a second health update on Instagram

Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised for more than a month and there isn't any exact timeframe regarding his return to the India fold. The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young players to have emerged in recent times and his absence will be huge in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy.

He shared a story on his Instagram which could assure all the Indian cricket fans about his well beings.

Earlier in January the wicketkeeper took to social media to share a bulletin regarding his medical conditions. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

Pant was on his way to Roorke to meet his mother when this accident happened. He was first treated in the Max Hospital in Dehradun and was later shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.