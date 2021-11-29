Indian Cricketer Shardul Thakur Gets engaged To Mittali Parulkar In Mumbai

On Monday, Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur got engaged to his long time girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai. He is now on a sabbatical from international cricket. All The Bakes, a Thane-based start-up, is led by Parulkar. Thakur staged his engagement ceremony with his family and close friends on a private occasion in Bandra. Clips from the wedding have been shared by some fan pages of the cricketer on social media.

India T20 captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Ranji teammates Dhawal Kulkarni and Abhishek Nayar, and Thakur's longtime friends also attended the occasion. Shardul Thakur has established himself as a regular member of the Indian team, particularly in international Test matches, where India fields four pacers and Shardul Thakur provides much versatility due to his outstanding batting abilities.

The 30-year-old was on a roll in cricket, and after a stunning performance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, he was even included in India's official 15-member ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 team. In the meantime, Shardul Thakur has been left out of India's 2021 tour of New Zealand, as well as the three-match T20I series and the upcoming two-match Test series. In India's team for the 2017 T20 World Cup, Shardul Thakur has been picked as Axar Patel's replacement. Shardul Thakur will replace Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup, according to BCCI Honourary Secretary Jay Shah, who announced the decision days before the tournament began.

Thakur recently celebrated his 30th birthday. The Chennai Super Kings, headed by MS Dhoni, beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final at Dubai International Stadium on Friday, writing history. On the match night, pacer Shardul Thakur was the standout of the bowlers for CSK, as he slowed KKR's momentum with some tight bowling in the middle overs. The celebrations continued inside the dressing room after CSK's trophy celebrations and victory lap, as the 'Yellow Army' celebrated Shardul Thakur's birthday a day early. Thakur celebrated his 30th birthday on October 16, the day after the IPL 2021 final.

