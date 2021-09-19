Indian Cricketer Vanitha VR Slams Selectors; 'They Talk Only After They Leave The Post'

Indian cricketer Vanitha VR turned to social media on Saturday to slam the former selectors of the Indian women's cricket team. Vanitha took to Twitter to share a screenshot of her comments, which she had made on Facebook. In her post, Vanitha said that someone from the selection committee should take "accountability" for the inclusion and exclusion of certain players because it becomes very difficult for cricketers when selectors don't give explanations for the decisions they make.

Vanitha asked, "Why don't they (selectors) talk or give an explanation when they are in the helm?" Vanitha said that while selectors are often quick to take credit for players who are performing well, but they seldom explain themselves after making bad selections. Vanitha said that selectors only want to talk and discuss their selections once they no longer occupy the position, adding, "The same thing one should talk when they are heading the selection committee not after leaving the post".

Someone should take accountability of inclusion and exclusion of certain https://t.co/kz13nvJVle has become an absolute dilemma and devastating for players.Former selectors talk only after they leave the post Why don’t they talk or give an explanation when they are in helm. pic.twitter.com/j0XATvXSbq — Vanitha VR (@ImVanithaVR) September 18, 2021

Vanitha's international and domestic career

Vanitha VR made her ODI debut for the Indian national women's cricket team in 2014. The 31-year-old played her first match against Sri Lanka Women at Visakhapatnam on January 23. Vanitha made her T20I debut against Sri Lanka Women the same month. Vanitha has played 6 ODIs and 16 T20Is for India Women and has scored 85 and 216 runs, respectively. Vanitha's last match in India colours had come in 2016 against the West Indies national women's team. The opening batter was also a member of the Indian women's team in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Vanitha started her domestic career with Karnataka but will now play for Bengal in the upcoming season. She last played a domestic match against Jharkhand Women in March this year, where she scored only ten runs with the bat. In the last six matches that Vanitha has played for Karnataka Women, she has scored 10, 8, 41, 21, 28, and 4. Vanitha has also played a couple of games for India A Women.

Image: VanithaVR/Twitter