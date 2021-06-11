Indian Cricketers Congratulate RCB's Mr Nags For Tying The Knot; Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore's anchor and mascot Mr Nags tied the knot with his girlfriend Anya Rangaswami on Thursday, June 10. Mr Nags real name is Danish Sait and he is renowned for his antics, as well as fun interviews that are a regular feature on the RCB team's social media handles during the IPL. Mr Nags RCB videos are extremely popular and loved among cricketing fans.

Mr Nags RCB anchor marries girlfriend Anya Rangaswami, cricketers congratulate couple

The Danish Sait marriage news was announced by the RCB anchor himself on Instagram. Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Sait shared a couple of photos with his better half where he is seen embracing her. He captioned the post, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love." Here's a look at the Danish Sait marriage post.

The Danish Sait Instagram post soon went viral and fans started flooding the comment sections with their wishes. A number of cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Devduttt Padikkal, Gurukeerat Singh Mann, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sachin Baby, Jemimah Rodrigues among others also congratulated the two on entering the wedlock. Here's a look at the wishes.

Danish Sait's journey from working in Bahrain and Dubai to coming back to Bengaluru and chasing and fulfilling his dream of becoming an actor is nothing short of dreamy. Today, he is one of the most sought-after TV presenters, an actor, YouTuber and a radio prankster. Sait, who goes by the name "Mr Nags" as RCB's presenter and host, was one of the most popular faces during the IPL 2021 on social media.

Danish Sait wife

Danish Sait's wife, Anya Rangaswamy is a Bangalore-based freelancing graphic designer. She is also a brand consultant. Her bio indicates that she has graduated from the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad and has also studied at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology where she specialized in graphic designing.

According to a report by She The People, Anya moved to Mumbai in 2013 and pursued a career in graphic designing. Her social media activities indicate that she loves to raise awareness about environmental awareness. She participated in various beach clean-ups when she was living in Mumbai.

Anya has also worked with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for their fashion brand, Rheson. Back in 2017, the graphic designer received an opportunity to work with Rhea and Sonam for their new brand, which was launched on May 12, 2017. She lived in the city for five years before she moved to Bangalore.

SOURCE: DANISH SAIT INSTAGRAM