India and South Africa are currently playing the first One-Day International of their three-match series at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Batting first, South Africa scored 249/4 in 40 overs thanks to some incredible performances from David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. While Miller scored an unbeaten 75 off 63 balls, Klaasen hit 74 off 65 balls to help the Proteas reach a respectable total.

IND vs SA: Ball boy shows how it's done as Indian players continue to drop catches

Meanwhile, the Indian fielders had a pretty average day as dropped multiple catches during South Africa's innings to hand their batters chance after chance. Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the Indian players who dropped catches in the game. The misfielding took place towards the backend of the first innings when the Proteas batters were trying to play big shots in an attempt to take the score past 250.

As Indian players were dropping catches, one of the ball boys showed them how fielding is done. The individual, standing outside the playing area, took an incredible catch in the 38th over after Miller smashed Avesh Khan's delivery over deep midwicket. Miller was dropped by Bishnoi in the same over. A video of the ground staff taking an outstanding catch is going viral on social media.

When the entire team Indian cricket drops every catch coming their way, there comes a kid from outside the field to tell that the ball can be actually caught if you open your eyes! #IndVsSA @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/bqjQzKzeur — Rojit Irom (@rojitirom) October 6, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, India will now have to chase down a target of 250 runs to win the first ODI in Lucknow. Shikhar Dhawan is captaining the Men in Blue in absence of senior players, who have left for Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

