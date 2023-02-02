'Indian Crowd Respects A Lot': Pakistan Cricketer Shares Experience Of Playing In India

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal recently opened up on his experience of playing in India, saying that the Indian crowd gives a lot of respect to Pakistani players. Akmal, while speaking to a Pakistani journalist on YouTube, said that he likes playing in India because it makes him feel like he is playing in his own country. Akmal went on to add that the spectators in India give a lot of respect to visiting teams, especially to players who come from Pakistan.

"India mai khelna mujhe bahut acha lagta hai. Asia mein, especially, khelna bahut acha lagta hai. Abhi tak mai Pakistan mein home series itni lambi nahi khela, sirf do matches khela hoon T20, usme bhi unlucky raha. Pehli, pehli ball par out hota raha (I like playing in India and in Asia. I haven't played a big series in Pakistan till date and only played in two T20Is in that also I got out for 0)," Akmal said to Pakistani journalist Hafiz Muhammad Imran on latter's YouTube channel.

"India mein jab khelta hoon, aisa lagta hai jaise apni country mein khelta raha hoon. Crowd bahut jyada respect deta hai dono teams ko. Ye nahi hai ki sirf Indian team ko respect deta hai, vo waha jo bhi team aaye usko bahut respect dete hai. Especially Pakistani players ko bahut jyada respect milti hai wahan pe (in India). Maja aata hai waha par khelne mai (Whenever I have played in India, I feel as if I'm playing in my own country. The crowd in India respects both teams; Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too," he added.

Umar Akmal's stats

Akmal, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2009, was recently banned from playing cricket after he failed to report offers related to spot fixing. He was handed an 18-months ban by the Pakistan Cricket Broad. His ban expired in August 2021 but he has failed to make a comeback on the national side. Akmal's last outing for Pakistan was way back in 2019 when he played a T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Akmal has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20 Internationals for his country. He has scored 1,003 runs in the longest format at an average of 35.82. In 50-over cricket, Akmal has registered 3194 runs at 34.34 including two centuries and 20 fifties. Akmal has 1690 runs in the shortest format which he scored at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 122.73.

