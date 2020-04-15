Indian Eves Secure Women's World Cup 2021 Berth After ODI C'ship Round Against Pakistan

The Indian women's cricket team have qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 after their ODI Championship round against arch-rivals Pakistan was cancelled. The Indian eves had an excellent outing during the 2017 edition in the UK where they had made to the finals before losing to the hosts England in an edge-of-the-seat thriller at Lords'. India were also the runners-up in the 2005 edition which was held in South Africa where they had lost to Australia. The 2021 edition of the tournament will be held in New Zealand.

How did India seal WC berth?

"With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the TC concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women's Championship," said the ICC in a statement. "The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place," it said.

"Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four. Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) complete the table," the statement added.

The World Cup qualifier

The World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from July 3-19 in Sri Lanka but is subject to review due to the pandemic.

The 10 teams vying for the three remaining places in the showpiece event will be the hosts, Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan and West Indies from the ICC Women's Championship, the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers - Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe).

